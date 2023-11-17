Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WY opened at $31.74 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

