Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,259,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,192 shares of company stock worth $6,978,101 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

