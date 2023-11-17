Clarius Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

