Clarius Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.2 %

DG opened at $117.81 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

