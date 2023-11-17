Clarius Group LLC Sells 13 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,049.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,062.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,219.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

