Clarius Group LLC Sells 327 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 42.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

MAS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

View Our Latest Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.