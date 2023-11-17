Clarius Group LLC Sells 393 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.