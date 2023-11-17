Clarius Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 92.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,185,000 after buying an additional 2,050,316 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.