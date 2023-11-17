Clarius Group LLC Sells 97 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $167.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $148.79. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $168.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

