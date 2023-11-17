CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 15,413,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,176,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CleanSpark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

