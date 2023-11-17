Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.01

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $1.04. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 1,158,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 49.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 270,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clover Health Investments by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 788,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 333,868 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,354,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 131,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 9.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 793,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

