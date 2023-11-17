CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.89. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $221.76.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,386 shares of company stock worth $725,855 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

