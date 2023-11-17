CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.