CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.11. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,067 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $9,135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,456,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

