Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,592 shares of company stock worth $11,455,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

