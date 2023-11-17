Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.15 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 9,322,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,534,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,228.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares in the company, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,612 shares of company stock worth $2,712,958. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 66.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after buying an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 137.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,240 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

