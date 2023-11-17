Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Stock Performance
Shares of CUYTF opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.
Colruyt Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colruyt Group
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Williams-Sonoma is a steal for buy-and-hold investors
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
Receive News & Ratings for Colruyt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colruyt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.