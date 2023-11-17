Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Stock Performance

Shares of CUYTF opened at $42.48 on Friday. Colruyt Group has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.15.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

