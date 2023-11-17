Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,205 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Comcast worth $127,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

