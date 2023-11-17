CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CommScope from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.19.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,682.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $34,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,682.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 233,019 shares of company stock valued at $400,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

