Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on January 10th

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Community Bank System has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

CBU opened at $44.93 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,710 shares of company stock valued at $194,382. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,801,000 after buying an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,154,000 after buying an additional 470,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 328.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Community Bank System by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,732,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBU. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

