Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in October

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $13.63.
