Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTGFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Performance

CTG stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 million, a PE ratio of 347.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Computer Task Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $175,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $1,985,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

