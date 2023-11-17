Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,149,100 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the October 15th total of 1,071,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,491.0 days.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. Computershare has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $17.98.
About Computershare
