Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Up 13.5% in October

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Conduent by 28.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 275,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Stock Performance

Conduent stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $586.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.