Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$3,400.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CSU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,300.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,000.00 to C$3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3,275.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $1.388 dividend. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 16.08%.
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.
