ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.16, reports.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $15.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Sunday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

