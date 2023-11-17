Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,006,400 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 1,845,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

CTSDF stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Articles

