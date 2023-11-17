Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.91. Copa has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copa will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Copa by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

