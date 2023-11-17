Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Copa has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $14.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $94.90 on Friday. Copa has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copa

Institutional Trading of Copa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.