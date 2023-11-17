Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRT stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Copart has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

