Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

CPRT stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31. Copart has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

