Cormark Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

VHI stock opened at C$3.54 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp.

