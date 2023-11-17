Cormark Boosts Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.50

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Vitalhub Price Performance
VHI stock opened at C$3.54 on Monday. Vitalhub has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.59. The stock has a market cap of C$154.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.
