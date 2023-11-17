Cormark Weighs in on Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 14th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$1.37 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.05 and a 52 week high of C$1.73.

Hamilton Thorne (TSE:HTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.67 million. Hamilton Thorne had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.14%.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

