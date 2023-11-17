Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

