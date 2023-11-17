Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 496 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 75,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEPC opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

