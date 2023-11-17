Corrado Advisors LLC Acquires 8,152 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $950,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NEP stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.