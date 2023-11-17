Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 89.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

