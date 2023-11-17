Corrado Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

