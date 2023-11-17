Corrado Advisors LLC Buys 17,515 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 106.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

