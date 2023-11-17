Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,051.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,873 shares of company stock worth $4,098,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.