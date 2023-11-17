Corrado Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $45.01 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

