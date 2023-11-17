Corrado Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 136,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 43,703 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 421.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 204,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

