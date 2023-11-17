Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 784 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

