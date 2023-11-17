Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,041 Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $690,000.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:APRJ opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.