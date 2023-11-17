Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 48,818 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.29% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF by 143.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JULT opened at $32.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.55.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULT was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

