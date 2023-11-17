Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

