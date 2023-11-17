Corrado Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,174,160,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.