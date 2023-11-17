Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAPR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $675.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

