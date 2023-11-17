Corrado Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.20. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

