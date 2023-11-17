Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Corrado Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 217,512 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 385.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 69,563 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $33.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $661.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

