Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,056.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Coursera Price Performance
COUR stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
