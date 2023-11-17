Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn Sells 25,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 577,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,056.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

